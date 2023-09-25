Judge dismisses charges against 6 MDOC employees in death of Michigan prisoner

A judge dismissed involuntary manslaughter charges against six former Michigan Department of Corrections employees in the death of an inmate in 2019.

The six former employees -- Scott Sprader, Benny Mercier, Paul Zelenak, Nathan Moser, Barbara Bedient, and John Crane -- were facing charges in the 2019 death of Alger County Correctional inmate Jonathan Lancaster, who died from dehydration while in an observation cell.

Lancaster was nearing the end of a 9-year state prison sentence for armed robbery at the time of his death. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the prison employees’ actions, including the warden, led to Lancaster’s death in 2019.

On Monday, Judge Charlie Nebel decided not to bound over the six charged, meaning they won’t face a trial on involuntary manslaughter charges and the charges will be dropped. This typically occurs when a judge decides there isn’t enough evidence to support the charges during a preliminary exam.

We’ll have more on this story today on Local 4 News at 5 p.m.

Previous coverage: Prison employees could stand trial in Michigan prisoner’s dehydration death