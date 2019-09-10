It's never too late: Metro Detroit man learns to read at the age of 84

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Metro Detroit man spent nearly his entire life only knowing how to read two words -- his first and last name.

Robert Prosser is now living a new life, as a reader. When he was just 15 years old someone told him he can't read, that he can't be taught to read and that he should give up. That was in 1935.

He has lived his entire life - working as a painter and not being able to read. When he was 79 years old, he wanted to be able to read the Bible. He connected with the Oakland Literacy Council and began a long journey towards literacy.

Now, he can read at a second-grade level and his world is different. He said he will continue his tutoring until the day he dies. He is just learning to read anything and everything he wants, whenever he wants.

