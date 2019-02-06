IV therapy spas are showing up in Metro Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Gatorade and Advil used to be the go-to for a hangover fix, but there's a new option popping up in Metro Detroit.

In the past year, two IV therapy clinics have opened up in Oakland County and they promise a quick recovery from a hangover. The people who run the clinics said they can help with a lot more than just a hangover.

Curewell IV Haus in Royal Oak isn't a hospital, it's an IV therapy spa. The cozy spa knocks down IV stereotypes.

"If you think, 'Oh, they can't find my vein,' yes we can. 'Oh, it's going to hurt,' no it won't. 'Oh, it's like a hospital,' no it's not," Curewell IV Haus co-owner Sabra Evans said.

Curewell IV Haus claims to be able to make a normally cringe-worthy experience, calming.

"You can come in and pick any spot you like and put your feet up," Evans said. "IV therapy is the most health forward mechanism that you have to get hydrated."

Curewell IV Haus only has licensed nurses and paramedics provide the IVs to customers. They also have a doctor on staff.

A spokesperson from LARA, Michigan’s department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, said the agency does not license IV therapy clinics, but the individuals at the clinics need to be licensed depending on the services provided.

"We give them about a liter bag of fluid, which is the same you would get typically in a hospital," Evans said.

Depending on the person, it's supposed to help with many things like anxiety, weight loss and even do some cosmetic good.

"It can change your life," Evans said.

There are skeptics out there who want to know if it really works.

"In addition to my normal workout regiment, I try to stay hydrated and this is one of the ways that I do it," Curtis Dunlap, who gets IV therapy regularly, said.

