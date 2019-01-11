Jayme Closs, girl who went missing after parents were killed, found safe

A Wisconsin girl who vanished after someone broke into her family's house and killed her parents has been found alive, according to police.

Jayme Closs, 13, vanished early October 15 and her parents were found fatally shot in their home near the town of Barron in northwestern Wisconsin.

Here's the update from Barron County Sheriff's Office on Jayme Cross:

Jayme Closs has been located

On Thursday evening the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Douglas CO WI Sheriff’s Department that they had located Jayme Closs alive.

Shortly after this a suspect was taken into custody in regards to this case. We do not any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation. We will not be answering any questions or taking calls on this tonight.

We are planning a press briefing approximately 10 am tomorrow at the Sheriff’s Department in Barron. We are receiving support from the FBI and WI DCI agents as this investigation continues.

We want to thank the Douglas Co Sheriff’s Department and agencies assisting them tonight. We also want to thank all the Law Enforcement agencies across the state and county that have assisted us in this case. We also could not have endured this case without the support of the public and I want to thank them for all the support and help.

Finally we want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!

This case has been very trying on the family so please respect their privacy and we reunite them later tonight.

The bodies of Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, were discovered October 15 after a mysterious 911 call led deputies to their home in northwestern Wisconsin. No one spoke during the call, but the dispatcher heard yelling in the background.

When the dispatcher called back, the call went to Denise Closs' voicemail. Police arrived to find the door kicked in, but Jayme was nowhere to be found, and investigators believe she was abducted and may be in danger.

Thousands of people had joined search parties for Jayme, and the FBI was offering a reward of $25,000 for information on her whereabouts.

