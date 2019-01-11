LIVE STREAM: Police update after Jayme Closs found alive in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin girl who vanished after someone broke into her family's house and killed her parents was found alive Thursday, according to police.

Jayme Closs, 13, vanished early Oct. 15 and her parents were found fatally shot in their home near the town of Barron in northwestern Wisconsin.

10 a.m. -- WATCH LIVE: Law enforcement is expected to hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss what happened to Jayme the past three months.

Here's the update from Barron County Sheriff's Office on Jayme Closs on Thursday:

Jayme Closs has been located

On Thursday evening the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Douglas CO WI Sheriff’s Department that they had located Jayme Closs alive.

Shortly after this a suspect was taken into custody in regards to this case. We do not any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation. We will not be answering any questions or taking calls on this tonight.

We are planning a press briefing approximately 10 a.m. tomorrow at the Sheriff’s Department in Barron. We are receiving support from the FBI and WI DCI agents as this investigation continues.

We want to thank the Douglas Co Sheriff’s Department and agencies assisting them tonight. We also want to thank all the Law Enforcement agencies across the state and county that have assisted us in this case. We also could not have endured this case without the support of the public and I want to thank them for all the support and help.

Finally we want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!

This case has been very trying on the family so please respect their privacy and we reunite them later tonight.

Jayme Closs has been missing from her Wisconsin home since Monday Oct. 15, 2018.

The bodies of Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, were found Oct. 15 after a mysterious 911 call led deputies to their home in northwestern Wisconsin. No one spoke during the call, but the dispatcher heard yelling in the background.

When the dispatcher called back, the call went to Denise Closs' voicemail. Police arrived to find the door kicked in, but Jayme was nowhere to be found, and investigators believe she was abducted and may be in danger.

Thousands of people had joined search parties for Jayme, and the FBI was offering a reward of $25,000 for information on her whereabouts.

Woman describes how Jayme ended up at her door

By FAITH KARIMI, CNN

Kristin Kasinskas was at home Thursday evening when someone pounded on the door. When she opened it, her neighbor was standing next to a skinny girl with unkempt hair and oversized shoes.

"This is Jayme Closs!" the neighbor said, according to an account Kasinskas gave to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "Call 911!"

With those words, the frantic search for Jayme ended 87 days after she vanished on October 15, the same night her parents were found dead in their home near Barron, northwestern Wisconsin. She was found Thursday in the Wisconsin town of Gordon -- about 70 miles north of where she was last seen.

As the stunned neighbors stood at the door, Jayme did not say a word.

She asked a dog walker for help

The neighbor was walking her dog when Jayme approached and asked for help, according to Kasinskas, a local teacher.

The woman was so unnerved, she did not want to be identified, the Star Tribune reported. She told the paper that when Jayme walked up to her, she immediately knew who she was.

They rushed to the nearest home, which happened to be that of Kasinskas. As they waited for authorities, Jayme declined food and water, and instead met the family's puppy.

"I honestly still think I'm dreaming right now. It was like I was seeing a ghost," her husband, Peter Kasinskas, told the paper.

Authorities said Jayme was located shortly before 5 p.m., and a suspect arrested 10 minutes later.

