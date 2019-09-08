Jeffree Star returns to Michigan for Morphe meet and greet at Ulta Beauty location

The event will take place this month at a Grand Rapids based Ulta Store.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Celebrity makeup artist and internet sensation, Jeffree Star, is returning to Michigan this month as part of a meet and greet taking place Sept. 14 in Grand Rapids.

The event will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Ulta Beauty store located at 3541 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids.

Hundreds of people packed Troy's Somerset Collection for the chance to meet Star in May as part of the grand opening of the new cosmetic store, Morphe.

HI MICHIGAN, How Are Ya? 🔥💖 I'll be doing a HUGE meet & greet in my second home of #GrandRapids at the @ultabeauty store on 28th St. SE on SEP. 14TH!!! 🎀 Come celebrate the #MorphexJeffreeStar collab with me!! 😍 Next week I'll post the link to enter to meet me! 🍓 pic.twitter.com/9bGiNz4tLr — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) September 4, 2019

