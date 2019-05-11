Hundreds pack Somerset Collection in Troy to see celebrity makeup artist Jeffree Star

Crowds packing Somerset Collection in Troy Saturday, May 11 to see celebrity makeup artist Jeffree Star.

DETROIT - Hundreds of people packed Somerset Collection for the chance to meet celebrity makeup artist and internet sensation, Jeffree Star.

Star is at the mall as part of the grand opening of the new cosmetic store, Morphe that will end at 9 p.m. today.

Star's appearance at the grand opening is scheduled to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Around 250 fans were randomly selected to meet the internet star.

Shoppers will also have the opportunity to win free items all day at the grand opening. Morphe is located near Macy's. This is Morphe’s first store in Michigan. The cosmetic brand launched in 2008 in Los Angeles and offers high-quality products at accessible prices, specializing in brushes, brush sets and eye shadow palettes.

