Jerome Kowalski to get new trial; Livingston County judge accused of misconduct in office

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - A Livingston County judge’s behavior on the bench was allegedly so inappropriate a man convicted of murder in her courtroom will be getting a new trial.

Judge Theresa Brennan was found to have behaved with gross misconduct by the special master investigating her for the Judicial Tenure Commission.

Brennan has been under investigation for a variety of behaviors by both the JTC and the Attorney General. She’s already been charged with three felonies by Michigan's Attorney General Bill Schuette for perjury and tampering with evidence in her own divorce case.

She’s in trouble for her behavior in the murder case of Jerome Kowalski because of her affair with the lead detective on the case.

Kowalski was convicted of murdering his brother and sister-in-law at their Oceola Township home.

Kowalski has been behind bars for 10 years and his sons have maintained all along their dad didn’t get treated fairly at trial.

“I want people to realize this is my uncle and aunt, our family members that were murdered,” Jared Kowalski said. “I want true justice for them, not just my father.”

After seeing the results of the JTC investigation into Brennan the Livingston County prosecutor agrees. He’s moving to vacate the guilty verdict and give Kowalski a new trial.

“Words can’t express how grateful I am,” his son Jared said.

