Bill Clinton on John Dingell: Grateful to have worked with him, call him our friend

Former President Bill Clinton appears with Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) at a rally to get out the vote for the midterm elections October 24, 2010 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Former President Bill Clinton tweeted his reflection Thursday night on the life of former congressman John Dingell, who died at age 92.

"For nearly 60 years, John Dingell represented the people of Michigan with honor, integrity and great good humor. There are few major legislative triumphs since 1955 that he didn’t have a key hand in passing. Hillary and I are grateful to have worked with him and called him our friend," Clinton tweeted.

It was revealed Wednesday that Dingell was in hospice care, and his wife tweeted that she missed the State of the Union to be with him.

"The Lovely Deborah is insisting I rest and stay off here, but after long negotiations we've worked out a deal where she'll keep up with Twitter for me as I dictate the messages," Dingell tweeted at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday. "I want to thank you all for your incredibly kind words and prayers. You're not done with me just yet."

His family confirmed Thursday night that he died.

Debbie Dingell made a mournful social media post Friday morning:

"To all our friends. My heart is broken. My true love is gone. The tears are flowing pretty freely as I miss the man that made me whole. One can know it is coming, but nothing prepares you for the hole in your heart. He was my one and only true love. Know he loved everyone of you And was proud to call you friend. D2."

Her Facebook post included a quote attributed to Marcus Tullius Cicero, the Roman statesman.

"The life of the dead is placed in the memory of the living."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.