John Dowd resigns as top Trump lawyer for special counsel investigation

John Dowd, the top Trump lawyer for the special counsel investigation, tells NBC News that he is resigning.

"I love the president and wish him very well," Dowd tells NBC.

"I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier," John Dowd told NBC News.

Story is developing.

