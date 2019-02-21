JPMorgan Chase pledges to donate $15 million to help grow Detroit neighborhoods

DETROIT - JP Morgan Chase and Co. announced a $15 million pledge to help spur business growth in Detroit neighborhoods.

The money is going to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's Strategic Neighborhood Fund, which targets 10 districts in the city.

The Detroit School of Digital Technology is a place of second chances for many. It’s a second chance oatlife and a second chance to get it right.

“I took that opportunity and ran with it,” Nakia Muhammad Champion, who knows about second chances.

He was recently released from prison and at first had a hard time finding work, because of his background, but the technology school hired him.

The school "took a chance and I sincerely appreciate that,” Champion said.

Those are just some of the stories coming from the school.

“It is really created a model for growth, that we think will benefit all Detroiters,” said Peter Scher with JP Morgan Chase.

Detroit School of Digital Technology is one of the businesses selected. The school said this money will help give other people that much needed chance.

“It’s so important for us to thrive in communities that we serve, not only to meet our employers needs but to also meet the needs of students and keep Detroiters employed,” said Jamie Kothe, with Detroit School Digital Technology.

