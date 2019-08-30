Judge dramatically lowers bail for Detroit man charged in connection with fatal dog mauling of girl

DETROIT - A judge dramatically lowered the bail set for the owner of a man whose dogs attacked and killed a 9-year-old girl in Detroit last week.

It was round two inside a courtroom Friday for Pierre Cleveland. He’s charged in connection with the fatal dog mauling of Emma Hernandez.

Police said his two pit bulls attacked Emma outside her home while she was riding her bicycle.

Shortly after police arrested Cleveland, a judge set his bail at $2 million bond, but at the probable cause hearing Friday, his attorney argued for something lower.

That judge lowered it to $20,000. He only has to pay 10 percent of that.

He also has to wear a GPS monitor, can’t have any contact with any of the witnesses, and can’t have any animals.

