Judge Greg Mathis accused of spitting in Detroit valet's face

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating an alleged spitting incident involving popular TV judge and Detroit native Greg Mathis.

It happened last weekend outside a club on Saint Antoine Street in Downtown Detroit.

According to TMZ, Mathis is accused of spitting on a valet worker who took too long to bring his car to him.

The valet was working Friday night when someone accidentally took the keys to Mathis' Rolls Royce on another run, forcing him to wait about 40 minutes for it.

Mathis denies spitting on the employee but agrees he lashed out verbally at the valet.

Karri Mitchell, the attorney for the valet, alleges an emissary for Mathis approached his client Tuesday and offered a payoff.

Mitchell said the valet's shirt is being sent to a lab for DNA analysis.

