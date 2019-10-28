Judge rules 16-year-old can stay on life support after dispute between family and Royal Oak Beaumont

ROYAL Oak, Mich. - On Monday, Judge Hala Jarbou of Oakland County Circuit Court granted a temporary restraining order to keep Titus Germain Cromer, Jr., 16, on life support, the Oakland Press reported.

The teen's family says he is in a coma. Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital has informed the family that Cromer has lost all brain function.

ORIGINAL STORY: Family in dispute with Royal Oak Beaumont to keep 16-year-old on life support

James Rasor is an attorney representing the family. He says Cromer is a good student who loves sports but that last week, he suffered an undisclosed injury.

The temporary restraining order was set to expire Monday at noon. Rasor filed it on behalf of the family.

Rasor says doctors at Beaumont believe Cromer has irreversible brain damage but says his family is praying and wants more time before taking him off of life support.

"We will abide by the order that was entered by the court earlier today. We empathize deeply with families in these kinds of very difficult circumstances, but privacy laws prevent us from discussing the particulars of a patient's care without the family's explicit permission. We are committed to supporting the family in a compassionate, ethical and legally appropriate way," said Mark Geary, External Communications and Media Relations Director of Beaumont Health in a statement.



