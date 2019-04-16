Judge rules Michigan State Police trooper doesn't have to testify at Mark Bessner's trial

DETROIT - On Tuesday inside a Detroit courtroom, Judge Margaret Van Houten ruled that a state trooper can't be forced to testify at former Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Bessner’s trial.

Bessner is charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes.

Local 4 learned Trooper Ethan Berger gave a deposition in a civil lawsuit about Grimes' death.

Van Houten ruled he can use his Fifth Amendment right not to testify at the criminal trial.

Bessner's lawyers were planning to call Berger as a witness.

The defense revealed it will not call any witnesses. Bessner will not testify.

Local 4's Larry Spruill will have more information on Local 4 News at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.