Jury deadlocked in trial for former MSP trooper in Detroit teen's ATV death

DETROIT - The jury is deadlocked in the trial for a former Michigan State Police trooper charged in a Detroit teenager's ATV death.

Jury members told the judge Tuesday that they couldn't come to a unanimous verdict.

The judge told the jury to go back and keep at it on day two of deliberations. Jury members have since been sent home for the day, but deliberations will continue Wednesday.

Mark Bessner is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. He's accused of firing his Taser at 15-year-old Damon Grimes while the teen was riding an ATV last summer.

Grimes crashed and couldn't be revived.

"This is like a hurry up and wait situation," said Oliver Gantt, a family friend of the Grimes family.

Gantt has been in court every day and is anticipating a verdict.

"Based on the evidence presented in this case, the family is optimistic," Gantt said. "It's our job to keep them optimistic."

The prosecution and the defense have both been using dashcam video from the incident to try to prove their cases. Prosecutors said it shows Bessner's wrongdoing, but the defense claims Bessner was in danger.

Jury deliberations will continue Tuesday morning.

