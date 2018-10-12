Jury views surveillance video of Rochester Hills man shooting at lost teen

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - This week, jurors watched surveillance video showing a Rochester Hills man open fire at a teenager who was lost and looking for directions.

The 14-year-old boy said he got lost while walking to school and was looking for directions. The homeowner told police he came out with a shotgun because he believed his home was being broken into.

Police said the story doesn't add up, and they are shocked by what the video reveals.

The surveillance video was seen for the first time Thursday by a Michigan jury. The week long trial is expected to wrap up Friday morning, and the jury will decide Jeffrey Zeigler's fate.

READ: Rochester Hills man accused of firing shotgun at teen asking for directions appears in court

The video shows the teen running for his life as Zeigler aims and fires a shotgun at him.

"She (Zeigler's wife) thought I was trying to break in. She asked 'Why are you trying to break into my house?'" Brennan Walker, the teen Zeigler shot at, said.

Prosecutors said when the wife yelled, her husband came running with the gun.

"There's a lot more to the story than what's being told," Zeigler said.

The teen's mother said she believes Zeigler reacted with such violence because he saw a black teenager at his front door.

Zeigler is on bond and has been since the April incident. Closing arguments will begin Friday morning.

Zeigler could spend life in prison.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.