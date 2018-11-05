K-9 officer, suspect killed in shooting outside St. Clair Shores banquet hall

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday in the 26000 block of Harper Avenue.
According to authorities, the St. Clair Shores Police Department received a call from the Lakeland Manor Banquet Hall on Harper Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. regarding a man with a gun outside the hall.
There were about 70 people inside the hall at the time, police said. Witnesses said it was for a baby shower.
Police arrived on the scene and witnessed a man matching the description outside the building. Police said he ignored multiple demands from officers and fled from the scene on foot.
Axe, a K-9, was used to track the suspect, who shot the dog with a handgun, police said.
St. Clair Shores police officers returned fire, striking the man. The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Axe was transported to an animal hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.
