Sheriff's Office identifies man shot, killed by St. Clair Shores police

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Sunday night by police in St. Clair Shores.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Theoddeus Gray, of Detroit. Police said Gray shot and killed a K-9 officer who was tracking him down outside a banquet hall.

It all started when police were called to the Lakeland Manor banquet hall on Harper Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said they saw a man standing outside armed with a gun. When officers arrived, the man ignored police commands and ran. Axe, a K-9 officer with the St. Clair Shores Police Department, was sent after the suspect.

Moments later, the suspect allegedly shot and killed Axe. Police officers returned fire.

Axe, a St. Clair Shores K-9 unit, was shot and killed on Nov. 4, 2018. (WDIV)

When the shooting happened there were about 70 people inside the banquet hall for a baby shower. Nobody inside was injured.

The gunman was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Axe was rushed to an animal hospital, but his injuries were too severe. He died.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office is handling the shooting investigation.

