Keego Harbor triple murder-suicide shocks neighborhood

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. - Four bodies were found inside a home on Cass Lake Road just south of Orchard Lake Friday in what police believes was a triple murder-suicide.

"It saddens me, it’s very sad," said Jacquelyn Tristani.

Those are the only words Tristani could utter Friday morning after waking up to police tape and cars in front of her neighbor’s home.

She walked across the street and asked police what was going on. She said police wouldn’t tell her. She instantly knew something wasn’t right.

"I just couldn’t believe it," Tristani said.

Police said they responded to the home around 8 a.m. after a family member asked police to do a welfare check at the home. Police Chief John Fitzgerald said that’s when they found four bodies inside.

"What appears a family situation, murder-suicide," Fitzgerald said.

Tristani said she was close with the mother. The mother asked Tristani to help cater the daughter’s wedding last summer, but the news of the murder-suicide has her on edge.

"It’s scary, which one did it? Here I am defending the family, but if it’s a murder-suicide, somebody killed them," Tristani said.

"We’re still investigating, but we’re pretty sure we know what happened and who did it." Fitzgerald said.

Neighbors say the neighborhood is a quiet neighborhood, and this incident doesn’t make sense.

"I been here since '76 so this is a first for me, to experience this," said America Graves.

"This is a quiet and very safe city. We just went over our crime stats the other day and we had no major crimes in this city in a long time," Fitzgerald said. "This is an abomination that happened to occur here."

Police haven’t released the names of the victims.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.