Kelly Stafford recovering after 12-hour brain surgery: Expert weighs in

DETROIT - Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, is recovering after a 12-hour brain surgery last week.
The surgery took twice as long as anticipated. Any surgery on the brain is delicate but sometimes unique anatomy doesn't become apparent until a surgeon is looking at it.
In Stafford's case, she said in an Instagram post, it was an abnormal vein that made the surgery more of a challenge.
Dr. Steven Kalkanis is the chairman of neurosurgery at Henry Ford Hospital. While he didn't treat Stafford, he is familiar with the surgery she underwent and the problem her surgeons likely encountered.
According to Kalkanis, it was likely a small but important vessel that can sometimes loop over the tumor on its way to the back portion of the brain. If that vessel is damaged it can trigger a stroke.
Fortunately, it was identified and Stafford's surgery was a success.
This Easter is the beginning of a new life for me. I wanna take a second to thank all of you for all the prayers. They have worked. I know they have. When they opened me up, I had an abnormal vein.. maybe abnormal for other neurosurgeons, but not the one We chose. He had seen it before and written a paper on it. That’s truly God’s work. The prayers for my family, I’m beyond thankful for. A six hour surgery went to 12 hours and although they were anxious and scared, your prayers got them through. Thank you. Thank you so much. Now I am home and learning my new norm. It’ll take some time, but I really just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for all your support, thoughts and prayers. It means more than y’all will ever know. #cupscrew
