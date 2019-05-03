Kroger store north of Michigan Avenue in Dearborn to close this month

DEARBORN, Mich. - The Kroger store north of Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive in Dearborn is closing this month, the company announced.

The store will close May 18 due to financial reasons, according to the company.

There are currently two Kroger stores across Michigan Avenue from each other at that location. The store at 23000 Michigan Avenue will close, and the one at 23303 Michigan Avenue will remain open, company officials said.

All employees will be offered jobs at other stores in the area to remain part of the company, Kroger officials said.

