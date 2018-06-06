Kwame Kilpatrick moved again, now he's in low security federal prison in New Jersey

Kwame Kilpatrick is now in a low security federal prison in New Jersey.

The former Detroit mayor is being housed at FCI Fort Dix in Burlington County, New Jersey. The facility is described as a "low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp." That's a change from the medium security prison in which he was housed in Oklahoma.

FCI Fort Dix is also the new home for Martin Shkreli, a.k.a. "Pharma Bro." He was sentenced earlier this year to seven years in prison by U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto after he was convicted of lying to investors in two failed hedge funds.

This is Kilpatrick's second prison move in a week. He was first moved from El Reno, Okla. to FDC Philadelphia. Now he's in New Jersey. His release date is set for Aug. 1, 2037.

Kilpatrick is serving 28 years in prison since his conviction on corruption charges in 2013.

Meanwhile, the former mayor is seeking more than $54 million from the city of Detroit. He has filed a motion to have his sentencing vacated, set aside or corrected.

Here is his most recent letter to the court:

Kilpatrick resigned from office in 2008 after pleading guilty to perjury. He was later found guilty on 24 of 30 counts, including racketeering.

In addition to this 28-year prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $1,637,087 in restitution. Kilpatrick told the court in February that he doesn’t believe that he should have to pay because it’s impossible to calculate the amount of money he took from taxpayers.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.