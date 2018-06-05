Kwame Kilpatrick moved to prison in Philadelphia

DETROIT - Imprisoned former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been moved from a prison in Oklahoma to a prison in Philadelphia.

Kilpatrick, who is serving 28 years in prison since his conviction on corruption charges in 2013, is now being housed at FDC Philadelphia. His release date is set for Aug. 1, 2037. He was being held at a federal correctional institution in El Reno, Okla.

Meanwhile, the former mayor is seeking more than $54 million from the city of Detroit. He has filed a motion to have his sentencing vacated, set aside or corrected.

Here is his most recent letter to the court:

Kilpatrick resigned from office in 2008 after pleading guilty to perjury. He was later found guilty on 24 of 30 counts, including racketeering.

In addition to this 28-year prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $1,637,087 in restitution. Kilpatrick told the court in February that he doesn’t believe that he should have to pay because it’s impossible to calculate the amount of money he took from taxpayers.

