L. Brooks Patterson calls Mike Duggan a creep, slams Detroit over transit mileage proposal

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - In an interview with Charlie LeDuff for Deadline Detroit, Oakland County Executive L. Brooks slammed Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the city over a transit mileage proposal.

"Mike Duggan is a creep. The collegiality is gone because Mike's on the muscle and I'm not going to give him the money. Screw you," Brooks said.

Voters in Oakland and Macomb counties struck down a transit mileage proposal two years ago, and neither Brooks nor Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel are interested in the new mileage proposed for this year.

"They tell us Amazon is not coming because we don't have mass transit. I never heard Amazon say that. Gilbert makes Amazon an offer with the taxpayers' money, but th taxpayer is not entitled to know the specifics? That's the government down there," Brooks said.

Duggan's office released a statement in response to the article:

“The mayor believes in a different kind if politics. He thinks the voters of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties should be able to decide for themselves whether to support the RTA plan, but doesn’t believe in personally attacking other elected officials who disagree with him"

