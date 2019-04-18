Lapeer County authorities try to identify pair who may be connected to out-of-state investigation

Authorities with the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify a teen and man who may be connected to an out-of-state investigation. (WDIV)

IMLAY CITY, Mich. - Authorities with the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify a teen and man who may be connected to an out-of-state investigation.

The teenage girl and a man who is believed to be about 50 were seen Saturday about 3 p.m. at the Kroger at 1821 S. Cedar Street in Imlay City.

Officials did not release more information about the nature of the investigation, but they are asking the public for help determining the pair's whereabouts.

Anyone with information about their location or identities is asked to call the Lapeer County Central Dispatch at 810-667-0292 or the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 810-664-1801.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.