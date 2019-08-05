Lapeer County deputy rescues driver from burning pickup truck after head-on crash with tree

A pickup truck involved in a fiery crash on Aug. 4, 2019, in Columbiaville, Michigan. (Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBIAVILLE, Mich. - A Lapeer County deputy rescued a driver from a burning pickup truck after excessive speed led to a head-on crash into a tree, officials said.

Deputies were sent to the crash at 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Mount Morris Road west of Caitlin Road in Columbiaville.

A witness told police a pickup truck went off the road, crashed into a tree and overturned. The witness said the pickup truck was smoking.

Lapeer County Sgt. Don Brady got to the scene within two minutes of the crash and found the 56-year-old Mount Morris man trapped in the pickup truck, officials said.

The collision with the tree displaced the engine block into the passenger compartment, and Brady said there were flames coming from the engine.

Brady extinguished the flames with a fire extinguisher and gave the man medical attention until firefighters and emergency medical officials arrived minutes later, according to authorities.

Deputies determined the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado had been traveling west on Mount Morris Road when it went off the roadway and into the ditch for about a quarter of a mile.

The pickup truck hit a section of field fence before running into a tree and overturning, officials said.

Columbiaville firefighters and officials from Marathon Township got the man out using the Jaws of Life and took him to Hurley Medical Center in Flint. He is in serious condition with life-threatening injuries, according to medical officials.

Police closed the road for about two hours for rescue and investigative purposes.

Officials believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

It hasn't been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. Authorities are awaiting the results of toxicology reports.

Lapeer County deputies are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.