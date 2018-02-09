Larry Nassar is now housed at prison in Milan, Michigan

Lawrence Gerard Nassar is being held at the Federal Correctional Institution in Milan, Mich., state records show.

Nassar, 54, is beginning to serve his multiple sentences for child pornography and sexual abuse of young athletes. He pleaded guilty to child pornography and sexual abuse charges in three different cases in Michigan.

The former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports physician was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the federal child pornography charges and another 40 to 175 years for the sexual abuse charges. The 40 to 175 years in prison sentence he received in Ingham County runs concurrent to a 40-to-125-year sentence in Eaton County. Those are to be served on top of the 60-year federal sentence.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Nassar's next possible release date is March 23, 2069.

RELATED: Congress will investigate handling of Nassar case at MSU, USAG, US Olympic Committee, Twistars

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.