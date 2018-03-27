Larry Nassar's former boss at MSU charged with neglect, criminal sexual conduct

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan State University official who oversaw a clinic where former sports doctor Larry Nassar worked is facing criminal charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a student and storing nude photos of female students on his work computer.

William Strampel, who was dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until late last year, was charged Tuesday with a felony, a high court misdemeanor and two misdemeanors. After a judge authorized the charges, a state police detective declined to tell reporters what charges Strampel is facing, saying a news conference is scheduled for later.

Strampel is due to be arraigned in the afternoon.

The 70-year-old Strampel told police last year he never followed up after ordering Nassar in 2014 to have a third person present when providing treatment to “anything close to a sensitive area.”

Nassar will spend his life in prison for molesting patients under the guise of treatment.

William Strampel

Previous controversy

Strampel made comments in support of Nassar in 2016, regarding the allegations of Nassar's sexual abuse to his patients.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Strampel did not believe the hundreds of athletes who accused Nassar of sexual abuse in 2016.

Here is what Strampel said in 2016 when the allegations first came to light:

"This just goes to show that none of you learned the most basic lesson in medicine, medicine 101, that you should have learned in your first week: Don't trust your patients. Patients lie to get doctors in trouble, and we're seeing that right now in the news with this Nassar stuff. I don't think any of these women were actually assaulted by Larry, but Larry didn't learn that lesson and didn't have a chaperone in the room, so now they see an opening and they can take advantage of him.

"As soon as I found out, I had to fire his a--. I didn't want to, but what am I supposed to do?"

The Huffington Post talked with a spokesperson from Michigan State, who said MSU would not speak on behalf of Strampel, but said that John Engler, MSU's interim president, began the process of terminating Strampel's employment in February. That process, however, could take up to one year.

“William Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we expect from individuals who hold senior leadership positions, particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety,” Engler said. “We are sending an unmistakable message today that we will remove employees who do not treat students, faculty, staff or anyone else in our community in an appropriate manner.”

Strampel stepped down as dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State for medical reasons in December 2016. He had been the dean of that college since 2002.

Nassar was fired from MSU in September 2016 over the allegations of sexual abuse. He was then arrested in November 2016 on charges of child pornography. He was sentenced in January to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts and other athletes.

Nassar's work with gymnasts began in 1978, and he became an athletic trainer on the U.S. gymnastics team in 1986. He became a team physician and assistant professor at MSU in 1997.

