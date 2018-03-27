Special prosecutor to give update on Michigan State University investigation

LANSING, Mich. - Special Prosecutor Bill Forsyth will provide an update Tuesday on his investigation into Michigan State University, according to Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Forsyth will be joined by Michigan State Police Lt. Ryan Pennell, Chief Deputy Attorney General Laura Moody and Assistant Attorneys General Christina Grossi and Bill Rollstin.

READ: Larry Nassar's former boss at MSU is taken into police custody

The update will take place at noon Tuesday in the G. Mennen Williams Building in Lansing.

