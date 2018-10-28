Detroit Christians express solidarity with Jewish community after Pittsburgh shooting

DETROIT - Religious leaders from the Christian and Jewish communities gathered for a unity service Sunday morning.

Elevating music filled the sanctuary of the Greater New Mount Moriah Baptist Church on Sunday morning in an effort to uplift a hurting community.

“We want Detroit to know, we want America to know that African Americans around this country, who have been victims of hate crimes, stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters,” said pastor Kenneth James Flowers.

Faith leaders from both the Christian and Jewish communities met for a unity service just one day after a gunman killed several people inside a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“Our hearts are broken beyond words. This was just absolutely devastating,” said Mark Jacobs, of the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity.

Jacobs said the Jewish community is in mourning.

“I know many members of my community believe that what happened yesterday was an attack on America. It’s not just the Jewish community,” said Jacobs.

Rabbi Daniel Syme, with Congregation Beth El, agreed.

“Bombs have been sent to President Barack and Mrs. Michelle Obama, to Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, so this is not just the Jewish community,” said Syme.

Safety inside congregations came to the forefront in today’s conversation.

There have been talks of having people with guns inside churches and synagogues, but Flowers believes that’s not the answer.

“Donald Trump made a statement saying that if there was armed security guards at the synagogue, the tragedy could have been prevented. To me, I believe that having more weapons in churches is not the answer,” said Flowers.

Syme encouraged people to vote in the upcoming elections.

“One of the remedies we have in America is the strength of our vote. We must be sure that as many people in America go to the polls a week from Tuesday to cast their vote to end all of hate speech,” said Syme.

