The Basketball Tournament: Teams in Salt Lake City, Wichita to begin regional play

A total of six games are set to begin the Salt Lake City and Wichita regional tournament for The Basketball Tournament.
The schedule is as follows:
Salt Lake City Regional (ESPN 3)
(1) Eberlein Drive vs (8) Team Utah (tipoff 5 p.m. ET)
(4) Sons of Westwood (UCLA) vs (5) L.A. Cheaters (tipoff 6:50 p.m. ET)
(2) Challenge ALS vs (7) Utah Stallions (tipoff 8:40 p.m. ET)
(3) Team Fredette vs (6) CitiTeam Blazers (tipoff 10:30 p.m. ET)
Wichita Regional (ESPN)
(3) Self Made (Kansas) vs (6) Sideline Cancer (tipoff 7 p.m. ET)
(2) AfterShocks (Wichita State) vs (7) Iowa Utd. (tipoff 9 p.m. ET)
