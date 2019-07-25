The Basketball Tournament: Teams in Salt Lake City, Wichita to begin regional play

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 28: Austin Daye #15 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the Cleveland Cavaliers media day at Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 28, 2015 in Independence, Ohio. Daye is now apart of Team Challenge ALS which plays in…

A total of six games are set to begin the Salt Lake City and Wichita regional tournament for The Basketball Tournament.

The schedule is as follows:

Salt Lake City Regional (ESPN 3)

(1) Eberlein Drive vs (8) Team Utah (tipoff 5 p.m. ET)

(4) Sons of Westwood (UCLA) vs (5) L.A. Cheaters (tipoff 6:50 p.m. ET)

(2) Challenge ALS vs (7) Utah Stallions (tipoff 8:40 p.m. ET)

(3) Team Fredette vs (6) CitiTeam Blazers (tipoff 10:30 p.m. ET)

Wichita Regional (ESPN)

(3) Self Made (Kansas) vs (6) Sideline Cancer (tipoff 7 p.m. ET)

(2) AfterShocks (Wichita State) vs (7) Iowa Utd. (tipoff 9 p.m. ET)

