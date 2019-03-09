Lawsuit alleges Huron Valley women's prison is filthy, understaffed

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A lawsuit filed against the Michigan Department of Corrections alleges that the Huron Valley Correctional Facility for Women is dangerous to the health and safety of prisoners and staff.

The suit says the facility operates "under a state of degradation, filth, and inhumanity," and alleges it is "underfunded, understaffed, poorly administered, and intentionally overcrowded."

It also states that women are regularly denied health care, pointing to a scabies outbreak within prison walls. The lawsuit accuses prison workers of not providing adequate care during the alleged outbreak, among other instances that were unsanitary or dangerous.

Read the full lawsuit below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.