Lawsuit alleges jailed Detroit man's requests for medical treatment were ignored multiple times

DETROIT - A lawsuit was filed in federal court Friday alleging a man's requests for medical treatment were ignored repeatedly while he was jailed at the Detroit Detention Center.

Detroit resident Robert Tucker is suing the City of Detroit; Wayne County; Devonte Brooks, a Detroit police officer; Andrew Zynda, a Detroit police officer; C.D. Thomas, a Detroit police officer, and Corizon Health, a business operating as Corizon of Michigan in Detroit.

Corizon Michigan is contracted to provide medical treatment to prisoners held at the Detroit Detention Center. Two other defendants who worked for the city of Detroit are listed in the lawsuit but not being named.

The suit alleges that on Aug. 31, 2017 at around 11 a.m. Tucker was arrested by Brooks and Zynda. While arresting Tucker, Brooks and Zynda broke his arm in three places, the lawsuit claims. Brooks and Zynda then allegedly handcuffed Tucker and put him in their squad car.

Tucker was charged with domestic violence and assault and battery. He repeatedly told Brooks and Zynda that they had broken his arm during the arrest and asked for medical attention.

Brooks and Zynda refused Tucker’s request for medical attention and drove him to the Detroit Detention Center, where Tucker was incarcerated, the suit claims.

Tucker’s arm was swollen and bruised as a result of the fractures. While at the Detroit Detention Center Tucker was interviewed by Thomas. Tucker repeatedly told Thomas that his arm was broken and he needed medical attention.

Thomas refused Tucker’s request for medical attention, according to the lawsuit. Following the interview, Tucker was returned to his cell at the Detroit Detention Center.

While imprisoned at the Detroit Detention Center, Tucker says no one would listen to him about his arm being broken and ignored his requests for medical attention.

The domestic violence and assault and battery charges filed against Tucker have been dropped.

