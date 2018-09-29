Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination at Detroit Metropolitan Airport Enterprise Rent-A-Car

ROMULUS, Mich. - Employees of the Enterprise Rent-a-Car at Detroit Metropolitan Airport claim black customers are discriminated against when trying to rent luxury vehicles.

In a lawsuit filed in Wayne County Circuit Court, six employees detail how black vs. white customers are treated when trying to rent luxury vehicles.

“At the counter we are instructed to get them into something else,” Sauda Muhammad said.

The lawsuit claims while a black customer will be told the vehicle is not available, a white customer will be given access. According to these employees black customers from Michigan are referred to as locals.

“Employees know that locals means you’re black. It’s not that you’re from Michigan it automatically means it’s a black person," said Amber Williams. "If a white person walks in, unfortunately, they’re not considered local, they’re just considered a customer."

And if a black customer complains?

“I apologize but we don’t have that right now but we can get you into this and we’ll waive the fuel charge and take other steps to make you happy but still not give you the car you reserved,” Mohammad said. “The assumption is the vehicle is going to be stolen or you are going to strip it for parts."

Employees told Local 4 they have complained to management, some of whom are African-American, and there have been no changes and they fear retaliation.

The entirety of the lawsuit can be seen below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.