Lawsuit claims rapper threw water bottle, injured concertgoer at Royal Oak Music theater

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A man who went to a concert at the Royal Oak Music Theatre needed six stitches after an incident.

No punches were thrown, but the man claims a popular rapper broke his nose when a bottle of water came flying from the stage. The rapper and the man will square off in an Oakland County courtroom Tuesday.

The triple platinum rap group, Rae Sremmurd, performed at the music theater in 2016. Now, the civil case is bringing one half of the rap duo to Oakland County.

Attorney Stephen Lovell represents Geffery Gleason, the man who was injured at the concert. Gleason said rapper Sway Lee threw a water bottle from the stage when Gleason was 20 feet away.

The rapper told TMZ soon after the civil suit was filed that he never throws any items. However, cellphone video from a different concert shows the rapper tossing an entire pineapple into the crowd. He was also recorded throwing bottles.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.