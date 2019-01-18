Lawsuit: Plymouth-Canton schools failed to respond to student's harassment claim

DETROIT - Plymouth-Canton schools failed to respond to a student's sexual harassment claim, violating Title IX, according to a lawsuit.

A lawsuit, filed in court Thursday on behalf of student at Canton High School, claims Plymouth-Canton Community Schools failed to respond to "egregious gender-based bullying and stalking that she experience over the course of 16 months."

The lawsuit claims the student attempted suicide as a result of the bullying.

"This District has utterly failed this student," said Jennifer Salvatore, attorney for the plaintiff. "Rather than properly address this family's repeated reports of harassment by a male student, District administrators essentially did nothing. They let my client suffer for over a year, until she tried to kill herself."

"This District has robust Title IX policies on the books. The problem is that the administrators don't follow them-don't seem to understand their obligations under the law," said Salvatore.

Plymouth-Canton schools is made up of more than 25 schools, from elementary to high school. Their three main high schools, Canton, Plymouth and Salem, are located on one campus.

PCCS released this statement to Local 4 on the matter:

"The district does not tolerate harassment of any kind. All allegations of harassment are taken seriously, are investigated thoroughly, and responded to with appropriate action.

We are unable to comment on any specific student matter."



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.