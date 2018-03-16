Lawsuit says Novi Petland sells unhealthy puppies

NOVI, Mich. - A new lawsuit alleges a Novi pet store has been selling unhealthy dogs for far more than they're worth.

Parisa Sardnia said she purchased her French bulldog, Hugo, from Petland of Novi for $4,000 and immediately noticed cataracts in the puppy's eye. The surgery will cost $3,000.

"Him being my best friend, I'm upset that for a long part, he's going through surgeries. He's already had one, he's going into another one next week," Sardnia said. "I'm angry at ... what Petland does."

Sardnia and her attorney are joined with a dozen other Petland customers who are suing the retailer, alleging the dogs they purchased came from what they believe are puppy mills and not reputable breeders. The group claims their dogs had parvo, lymphoma, mange and more.

"I think a large scale breeding operation where animals aren't being given the treatment that they need; the veterinarian care and the love and compassion from the owners a puppy mill," said Jennifer Measel, Sardnia's attorney.

Petland Novi disputes the claims and said they do not make deals with puppy mills.

"Puppies, just like babies, can get sick," a representative said.

All of the dogs sold at Petland come with warranties, but not many are willing to part with their companions.

"He's pretty much my best friend," Sardina said of Hugo.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.