Leak at Marathon Refinery in Detroit contained, officials say

DETROIT - Officials were notified Thursday afternoon of a leak at the Marathon Refinery.

The first report came in at 1:38 p.m. to the Detroit Homeland Security and Emergency Management office. The leak was, according to Marathon, emitting an oil vapor cloud in the area that did not pose a danger to the public.

The leak was reportedly under control around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police closed Schaefer Road between Dix Street and I-75.

Air monitoring resources have been sent out by Marathon in nearby areas as a precaution, according to officials.

View video from the scene below:

