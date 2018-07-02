Legionnaires' disease confirmed in two contractors working at Wayne State University

DETROIT - Two contractors working for Wayne State University have been diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease, according to a letter set out by officials at the university.

RELATED: Legionella found on campus at Wayne State University

The letter states the university will undergo comprehensive testing to see how and where the workers managed to contract the disease.

The university said all cooling towers except one have tested low, or non-detectable, levels of legionella bacteria.

The Towers Residential Suites' cooling tower will remain out of operation until the university receives an acceptable test result.

The Detroit Health Department will be reviewing all plans.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.