Legislators call for firing of Detroit police officer for posting 'racially insensitive' Snapchat

It’s the video that has sparked outrage, not only here in Detroit, but nationwide.

The message from several local legislators is loud and clear: the officer at the center of a racially insensitive video has to go.

“We need to stand united and today is about a movement,” state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo said.

It's a movement Gay-Dagnogo announced to a packed room of African-American female legislators.

The call for action came shortly after police Officer Gary Steele posted a Snapchat video of a black woman walking home in the cold after he pulled her over during a traffic stop for an expired tag.

Steele posted the Snapchat video of him, saying "Bye Felicia." The video also had the text, "Celebrating Black History," and, "This is what Black Girl Magic looks like."

“We will not allow anyone who has a position of power, particularly if you have a position of power with a gun, to mistreat people in our community,” said Donyale Atara, with Social Action Chair.

Detroit police Chief James Craig released this statement:

"We certainly appreciate the support and patience of our leaders to preserve due process. Our commitment is to be thorough in our investigation and to remain transparent with our community. We will continue our efforts in strengthening our relationship with our residents and maintaining the integrity of this department and the public’s confidence in it."

