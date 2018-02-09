LGBTQ activists protest Riverview church workshop designed for girls struggling with sexuality

RIVERVIEW, Mich. - Hundreds of people gathered Thursday to protest a workshop at a Riverview church for girls struggling with their sexuality.

The description of the $200 workshop at Metro City Church says it is for girls by birth between the ages of 12-16 who are "struggling with the thoughts that they are trans-, bi-, gay or other."

"It doesn't have to be this way. With God's help there can be healing, wholeness and hope," the description says.

Many took to social media to comment on what is being viewed as conversion therapy.

LGBTQ activists and the medical community condemn conversion therapy, or the belief that praying or using psychological methods can prevent someone from being gay.

Kimberly Tooly said she and her son, Seth, loved the church until it became clear that her son was transgender. She said he was told about a homosexuality demon.

Lead Pastor Jeremy Schossau spoke about the workshop in a video posted to Facebook. He said it is the parent and child coming together to talk and noted that what the church was doing was about conversation, not conversion.

"Why is it wrong for someone to call us, who is struggling and hurting and looking for someone to talk to, and if they move to toward heterosexuality and we celebrate that, why is that wrong?" Schossau said.

Local 4's calls to Schossau were never returned, but at least one person was counterprotesting.

Watch the video of Schossau speaking about the workshop below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.