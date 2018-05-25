Library of Michigan announces 73 Michigan libraries awarded federal grants

LANSING, Mich. - The Library of Michigan announced on Friday that 73 Michigan libraries will receive $415,000 in federal grants.

Low-income students will learn from a variety of educational programs added to the libraries as a result of the grants.

Two libraries have been awarded grants under the Collaborative Library Grant Program, and the other 71 libraries received grants under the Public Library Services Grant Program, both funded through the Library Services and Technology Act by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The two Collaborative Library Services Grant recipients are:

Grand Rapids Public Library -- Financially Educating Economically Disadvantaged Students is a two-year grant for $100,000.

The Grand Rapids Public Library will partner with Junior Achievement to develop

and implement a series of educational programs for low-income youths in grades six

through 12. The programs will focus on financial literacy, career readiness and

entrepreneurship with the goal to inspire and prepare participants to achieve personal and

professional success.

Niles District Library -- Social Workers in Rural and Small Libraries is a three-year grant

for $200,615.

In partnership with nearby libraries and Western Michigan University, Niles District

Library is placing social-work interns in participating libraries. The project is intended to

expand both their ability to serve patrons and the library community's understanding of

how social workers can help small and rural libraries impact patrons’ lives.

The Collaborative Library Services Grant Program offers Michigan public, academic and school

libraries the opportunity to develop innovative programs or services that can develop into regional or statewide programs and can benefit a broad range of libraries.

Partnerships are a requirement for this grant because those programs with strong partnerships between libraries and community groups have greater community support.

The Public Library Services Grants provide up to $2,000 in funding for summer program

materials related to literacy, children and teens or technology.

The 71 grantees receiving the Public Library Services grant are receiving total funding of $115,000. These libraries are listed at www.michigan.gov/lsta.

For more information about LSTA grant programs at the LM, please go to

www.michigan.gov/lsta or contact Karren Reish at reishk@michigan.gov or 517-241-0021.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.