License of Detroit's People Pharmacy and pharmacist suspended

LARA served orders suspending the controlled substance license of People Pharmacy of Detroit and the pharmacist license of Anthony Olusegun Akande.

DETROIT - The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs served orders suspending the controlled substance license of People Pharmacy of Detroit and the license of pharmacist Anthony Olusegun Akande, who is responsible for the pharmacy’s compliance with the Michigan Public Health Code.

The health code calls for the suspension of licenses when the public health, safety, or welfare requires emergency action.

LARA also served accompanying administrative complaints on People and Akande detailing their alleged dispensing of controlled substances without good faith and a failure to maintain effective controls against diversion.

LARA’s complaint specifically alleges that People Pharmacy LLC was a top dispenser of high-strength oxycodone and oxymorphone and repeatedly dispensed dangerous combinations of medications to patients.

The complaint further alleges that an inspection of People Pharmacy found shortages of several commonly abused and diverted controlled substances and insufficient record-keeping for controlled substance inventories and logs.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.