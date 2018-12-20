Limo arrives at elderly Bloomfield Township woman's home after she falls victim to scam

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are warning the public to keep an eye out for fraud after a recent incident targeted an elderly Bloomfield Township woman.

Police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Antique Lane on Dec. 11 for a report of fraud. The elderly resident was allegedly scammed out of thousands of dollars.

She told police she was contacted on the phone and told she had won the Publisher's Clearing House grand prize of $6,000,000. She was told that to collect her winnings she had to send cashier's checks to an address in Georgia.

She sent three separate checks that totaled the amount of $13,500. Her son was alerted to the situation and told her to call the police.

The next day a limousine showed up at her home to take her to an unknown location. Family members told the limousine to leave immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the limousine company is asked to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

