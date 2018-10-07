Lincoln Park mom dying of cystic fibrosis, family prepares to say goodbye

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - The downriver community is coming together to try to help a young family during their worst possible time.

Jeremy Caudill says he has to be ready to say goodbye to his 31-year-old wife, Kris as she is now in hospice care with cystic fibrosis.

The couple has four young children. A major effort is underway to help the couple prepare for what is next.

"The life expectancy with cystic fibrosis is 37 years old. Kris is 31,” said family member, Kenisa Barkai.

Kris Caudill has had cystic fibrosis all of her life. Late last week, she was told that treatments were no longer working, and she is now in hospice care.

The family was not sure Kris Caudill was going to make it through this weekend.

"Also, I’m a mom. I couldn’t imagine leaving my babies behind and being left to deal with something like that,” said Barkai.

Jeremy Caudill is an Army veteran and mechanic, and suddenly he has to make plans to raise 10-year-old Bradley, 4-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Liam and 1-year-old Elle without his beloved wife.

"I worry about the kids. Bills. It is a mind game,” said Jeremy Caudill.

Barkai is Jeremy Caudill's cousin and has scrambled all weekend long to form a fundraiser for this family.

“She is 31 years old, and there are four children to think about right now, and this is going to be really hard for Jeremy, I am sure,” she said.

She’s come up with a “Team Kris” bowling event at 10 Pins of Trenton on Fort Street Oct. 20. at 8:30 p.m.

So far, the response has been strong, but the family still needs support. Every penny will go to this family and help Jeremy Caudill work as well as take care of the children.

“I am just amazed by the people that want to help. I am out of my element. I am used to being the sole provider, going to work, taking care of house and kids. This is something I won’t ever forget,” said Jeremy Caudill.

A GoFundMe account has also been created for the family.

