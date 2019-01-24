Lion from Michigan zoo gets root canal

LANSING, Mich. - A lioness from the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan underwent treatment for a problematic tooth, according to the zoo.

While zoo staff are usually able to handle most dental issues this was a complicated case and it required assistance from a veterinary dentist who works with Michigan State University's Veterinary School.

Dr. Colleen Turner volunteered her time and expertise at the zoo and was able to help out by giving Ulana, the lioness, a root canal.

The zoo shared photos of the procedure on its Facebook page and website.

“Dental disease is one of the most common problems that I identify during routine examinations and correcting it can have a profound impact on an animal’s well-being," Dr. Ronan Eustance, with the zoo, said. "The range of dental disease at the zoo is very diverse, ranging from routine cleaning and polishing on a mandrill to advanced treatments like performing a root canal on a lion."

The zoo's veterinary department is hoping to raise funds to purchase a digital dental X-ray system so the zoo could perform dental digital radiographs.

