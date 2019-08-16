LISTEN: 911 call about black man that led to controversial police encounter in Royal Oak

Royal Oak police confronted a black man after a white woman called police and said he was making her uncomfortable. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A 911 call about a black man allegedly acting suspiciously led to a controversial police encounter, and eventually an apology from the Royal Oak Police Department.

Listen to the 911 call below.

"He's an African American male, and I don't know what his deal is, but it's making me not feel very comfortable," a woman said in the 911 call.

Police stopped Devin Myers, 20, as he was walking into Inn Season Cafe.

"She's calling us saying you're staring at her, so that's why I'm out here," an officer said to Myers.

Myers said he was just looking for a place to park.

The officer and Myers went back and forth, and Myers asked to speak with a supervisor.

The Police Department later said an officer went too far by asking Myers for his ID and "verbally detaining" him for 19 minutes.

The department issued an apology for what happened, saying: "This is not the practice of the Royal Oak Police Department and it is not acceptable. The supervisor has been disciplined and every Royal Oak police supervisor has received additional training in procedural justice."

