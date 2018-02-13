LIVE: Detroit police officer injured in serious crash on Michigan Avenue at Clark

DETROIT - A police officer was involved in a serious crash Tuesday morning in Detroit.

The crash happened at the intersection of Michigan and Clark avenues in Southwest Detroit.

The officer has been rushed to a hospital in an unknown condition.

It's not known how many vehicles were involved in this crash or if anyone else was injured. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash including an SUV and sedan. One of the vehicles is cut in half.

Michigan Avenue is closed in both directions.

