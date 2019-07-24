LIVE: Detroit police provide update in case of deadly beating after crash

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 23-year-old man in connection with a deadly beating after a crash.

Lawrence James Davis, 23, is wanted in connection with the fatal beating of Tyler Wingate, 24, in Detroit.

Police said the attack happened at 1:50 a.m. Monday at the Pure Gas Station at the intersection of West Davision and Livernois in Detroit.

The attack followed a car crash involving Davis and Wingate, authorities said. Witnesses said Wingate got out of his 2011 Buick Regal after the crash and was attacked.

Tyler Wingate (WDIV)

Local 4 obtained surveillance video from the gas station. The video appears to show Davis walking up to Wingate and punching him. You then see Wingate fall to the ground, police said. Davis starts kicking and punching Wingate multiple times, the video shows.

Police said Wingate died at the scene.

Friends of Wingate started a GoFundMe page called Losing Tyler to help pay for funeral costs.

A friend of the family said Wingate played basketball and loved the outdoors. She said this is a tough time for the family and he will be missed.

Lawrence James Davis, 23. (Detroit police)

